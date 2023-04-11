Bester Alleged Accomplices Charged With Murder, Arson, Fraud

Zolile Sekeleni and Senohe Matsoaro have been charged with murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The 65-year-old Sekeleni is Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, while the 38-year-old Matsoara is a former G4S employee.

G4S is the security company that managed the Mangaung prison facility where Thabo Bester escaped from.

The two appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Their case has been postponed to Monday 17 April.

