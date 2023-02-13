iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Best Treks in Morocco for Wildlife

18 hours ago 1 min read

Ramble through fragrant forests of cedar trees and walk along verdant valleys where time has stood still. More adventurous hikers scale North Africa’s tallest peak or head off on demanding multi-day treks across rugged massifs. With peaks and valleys to suit all abilities, atmospheric eco-friendly lodgings, and a tasty tagine waiting for you at the journey’s end. Take Morocco’s loftiest mountain range, known to the locals as Idraren Draren or Mountains of Mountains – runs diagonally across the country for almost 1000km and is a trekker’s paradise, especially in spring and autumn. Close to Ifrane – aka Morocco’s Little Switzerland, thanks to its Alpine architecture and spotless streets – Ifrane National Park is spread over 500 sq km of the Middle Atlas Mountains. Tucked into the green folds of the Rif Mountains, charming Chefchaouen is famed for its endlessly photogenic blue-hued medina.

LONELT PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

18 hours ago
1 min read

An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

18 hours ago
1 min read

4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023  

18 hours ago
1 min read

Have You Tasted the Transatlantic Ties in African Cuisine?

18 hours ago
1 min read

10 Questions with Jomo Tariku    

18 hours ago
1 min read

Heavy Rains Dampen South Africa’s Kruger Experience

18 hours ago
1 min read

Why Mauritius is Perennially Popular with South Africans

18 hours ago
1 min read

The Story of Kenya’s Public Transport

18 hours ago
2 min read

Tanzania’s Mo Dewji Ready to take on Coca Cola and Pepsi

3 days ago
1 min read

To Succeed African Climate Statups Need more Local Patient Capital

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Hosted the World’s Biggest Mining Investment Conference this Week

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

18 hours ago
1 min read

An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny

18 hours ago
1 min read

4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023  

18 hours ago

Share