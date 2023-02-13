Best Treks in Morocco for Wildlife

Ramble through fragrant forests of cedar trees and walk along verdant valleys where time has stood still. More adventurous hikers scale North Africa’s tallest peak or head off on demanding multi-day treks across rugged massifs. With peaks and valleys to suit all abilities, atmospheric eco-friendly lodgings, and a tasty tagine waiting for you at the journey’s end. Take Morocco’s loftiest mountain range, known to the locals as Idraren Draren or Mountains of Mountains – runs diagonally across the country for almost 1000km and is a trekker’s paradise, especially in spring and autumn. Close to Ifrane – aka Morocco’s Little Switzerland, thanks to its Alpine architecture and spotless streets – Ifrane National Park is spread over 500 sq km of the Middle Atlas Mountains. Tucked into the green folds of the Rif Mountains, charming Chefchaouen is famed for its endlessly photogenic blue-hued medina.
More Stories
First Grammy for ‘Jerusalema’ Hitmaker and More Wins for Africa
MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air
An Artist with Roots in Nairobi and New York Imagines a New Destiny
4 Emerging African Fashion Designers to Watch in 2023
Have You Tasted the Transatlantic Ties in African Cuisine?
10 Questions with Jomo Tariku
Heavy Rains Dampen South Africa’s Kruger Experience
Why Mauritius is Perennially Popular with South Africans
The Story of Kenya’s Public Transport
Tanzania’s Mo Dewji Ready to take on Coca Cola and Pepsi
To Succeed African Climate Statups Need more Local Patient Capital
South Africa Hosted the World’s Biggest Mining Investment Conference this Week