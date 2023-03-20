iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Best Style Moments of Tems     

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems, has experienced a whirlwind rise to global fame, and she’s embraced fashion at every moment of the journey. As she’s matured as an artist, her style has also evolved, culminating most recently in an outfit that couldn’t possibly be ignored at the latest Academy Awards. Nominated for Best Original Song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up,” Tems arrived at her first Oscars in a sculptural, gravity-defying puff of couture. Made by Ukrainian designer, Lesya Verlingieri of Lever Couture, Tems was a commanding presence of sophistication on the sand-hued carpet. Her stylist, Dunsin Wright, is the creative force behind her many statement looks, especially the hot streak of red carpet moments.

OKAYAFRICA

