Best results in history of NSC – Motshekga

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has congratulated the matric class of 2021 for achieving high-quality passes despite the pandemic.

Motshekga released the national senior certificate results on Thursday.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric class of 2021 overall pass rate stands at 76.4-percent.

“The high-quality passes we have achieved this year, especially the number of Bachelor and Diploma passes, the overall pass mark, and the passes with distinctions even in critical subjects are a hallmark of a performance of the class of 2021,” she said.

“The classes of 2020 and 2021 produced the best results of quality in the history of the NSC exams.”

The matric class of 2021 faced many challenges, including the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pupils are expected to get their individual results from their respective schools on Friday.

