iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Bermuda’s African Diaspora Heritage Trail

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

This trail is comprised of more than 60 historical landmarks across the island, paying homage to the ancestors who built the country with their blood, sweat, and tears. While some may not know Bermuda’s history or the significant contributions that enslaved people made to the island nation, the country’s former Minister of Tourism– the late David Allen— knew that preserving the history was necessary. Cobbs Hill Methodist Church, built by enslaved people in the moonlight, is a building on the trail worth noting. In the town of St. George, the island’s oldest town, several sites are marked for Black Americans and Black Bermudians who went on to become trailblazers and history makers. Another man worth mentioning is Mr. Pilot Darrell, an enslaved man who would become one of the first Black Bermudians to own property, even when it was still illegal to do so.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey

9 mins ago
1 min read

Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

11 mins ago
1 min read

Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

14 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Azawi, Uganda’s Rising Star

19 mins ago
1 min read

Adjaye Associates Reveals the New Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library in Johannesburg

21 mins ago
1 min read

In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions

23 mins ago
1 min read

A New Museum to Bring the Benin Bronzes Home

25 mins ago
1 min read

These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

26 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Creating the Biggest Gold Producer in Burkina Faso

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Run African Farms like Factories

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey

9 mins ago
1 min read

Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

11 mins ago
1 min read

Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

14 mins ago