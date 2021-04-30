Bergrivier Tourism Announces Launch of New Travel App

Share with your network!

An exciting new travel app has been developed and launched by Bergrivier Tourism in the Western Cape which offers a comprehensive “one-stop-shop” travel directory for all of the towns within the Bergrivier district – these being Piketberg, Porterville, Dwarskersbos, Redelinghuys, Aurora, Eendekuil, Goedverwacht, Witterwater and Velddrif.

The app, which is available via the app store for both Android and IOS, has been funded by the office of the Executive Mayor of Bergrivier, Alderman Ray van Rooy, who says that he and Bergrivier Tourism are passionate about helping the businesses and communities within the Bergrivier region and wanted to create this platform to further boost their income through tourism while also assisting travellers with easy access to the many wonderful venues, eateries, products and services at their disposal.

“I am excited about this new Bergrivier App. It is an excellent way of ensuring that our products and services are getting the necessary promotion and exposure to their potential customers. It offers a much-needed marketing platform for our small businesses,” says Alderman van Rooy.

“Covid has impacted the travel and tourism sector harshly, and many businesses within small South African towns have had a very hard time over the past year. Likewise – travellers are showing a growing desire to get out and about once again, with pent up demand that has grown over lockdown. We hope that this new app will assist rural tourism establishments with a speedier recovery, and also inspire and assist travellers to satisfy their wanderlust with a hassle free visit to one of the many wonderful towns within the Bergrivier area,” says Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO of Bergrivier Tourism.

Ndlangisa explains that the app serves as a travel directory with lists of all the available tourism products and services in each town – with categories such as where to eat, where to stay, what to do, must-see locations, where to shop, and festivals. “All of the businesses and services listed are done so at no cost to themselves and travellers can use the app to find places to stay. Eat, and things to do in the Bergrivier region.”



In addition to this, the app also lists non-tourism businesses that offer complimentary services in each town that travellers may need whilst visiting, as well as details of emergency services. Businesses are invited to list and advertise their businesses on the app for exposure.

“When it comes to planning and taking a vacation, travellers are relying on their smartphones more than ever. Travel apps like our new one are not only a source of inspiration but also extremely useful for booking and managing logistics, whilst supporting and promoting local businesses,” says Ndlangisa.



With the official launch date of the app set for 29 April 2021 Bergrivier Tourism are encouraging people to download the app and as an incentive will be giving away a prize as part of the launch.



“Download the app and like Bergrivier Tourism on Facebook and you can stand a chance of winning a 2 nights stay for two people at Russell’s on the Port.”



All enquiries regarding the app listings and advertising should be directed to advertising@bergriviertourism.co.za.

Share with your network!