Benoni Drownings: Family Of One Of The Victims Claims Pupils Were Assaulted

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says he’s disappointed that a school in Benoni failed to reveal that two pupils who drowned at a camp in Centurion were allegedly mistreated.

The teens from Daveyton Skills Schools drowned on Monday.

According to the department’s preliminary information, one of the boys attempted to save his peer after he jumped into a river while partaking in an activity

Chiloane visited the school on Monday, after which he went to see both families, where he learnt about the alleged abuse.

“The family has brought it to our attention that the kids were abused there, they were assaulted as some form of exercise. It’s unfortunate. Ideally, I was supposed to get it from the department. I’m happy that the family was able to open up and tell us what happened.”