iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Benitez Contemplates Premier League Return

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Fille Photo

19 seconds ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is eyeing a return to the Premier League and said he would make a decision on his future based on the kind of project presented to him by the clubs in England’s top-flight.

Spaniard Benitez was in charge of Liverpool from 2004-10. He twice reached the final of the Champions League and won Europe’s elite club competition in unforgettable style in 2005.

He coached Newcastle for four years between 2016-2019 before moving to China to take charge of Dalian Pro, which he left in January.

Reports in the British media have linked the former Real Madrid boss with the Celtic hotseat, but Benitez said his focus was on the Premier League.

“The priority is England because I like the Premier League and my family is here,” Benitez told British media. “But I want to compete. Or have a project which will allow you to go closer and then compete.”

“If not I would like to stay in Europe, Spain is difficult, Italy, Germany is not easy. I can speak French, so France. In Spain clubs don’t have money to compete against Real Madrid and Barcelona. So priority would be England and then Europe.

“If it’s the right one (job) in England, we can do it tomorrow. The project, the competitive team, is not there at the moment so we wait. I would like to wait to find the right one. But I don’t want to stay without working.”

Newcastle have struggled under Benitez’s replacement, Steve Bruce, with the club 17th in the Premier League and in contention to be relegated.

Benitez said it pained him to watch Newcastle’s struggles this season but backed the club to avoid the drop.

“I wish them all the best and want them to stay up,” he said.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

France Deny Wales Grand Slam

9 hours ago
3 min read

Ireland Find Their Form With England Thrashing

9 hours ago
1 min read

Guardiola Hails City’s Incredible Run

9 hours ago
1 min read

Under-Fire Bruce Vows To Battle On

9 hours ago
1 min read

Brighton Win Basement Battle Against Sorry Newcastle

9 hours ago
3 min read

Man City Leave It Late To Beat Everton

9 hours ago
1 min read

Saints Cruise Past Bournemouth

10 hours ago
1 min read

Lions Edge Ellis Park Try-Feast

24 hours ago
2 min read

Man Utd Short Of Forwards With Trio Injured – Solskjaer

1 day ago
2 min read

Zidane Says Liverpool Draw Not A Distraction For Real Madrid

1 day ago
2 min read

Chelsea Must Find Balance – Tuchel

1 day ago
2 min read

Arteta Expects Tough Test For Arsenal At West Ham

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Benitez Contemplates Premier League Return

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Harding Wins Kenya Open

6 mins ago
1 min read

New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive

8 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 378 New Cases

9 hours ago