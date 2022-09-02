iAfrica

Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups

5 hours ago 1 min read

The MassChallenge accelerator, a global, non-profit network for innovators, has launched its programme in Benin, and is calling for applications from entrepreneurs. MassChallenge will work closely with local entities to support startups that are helping to bolster the country’s economy. With a particular focus on agriculture and food systems, MassChallenge is looking to bring the next generation of entrepreneurs from Benin into its global network to provide mentorship and zero-equity funding for these founders to scale their ideas. The competition and bootcamp-based programme will connect startups with corporate enterprise partners, investors, industry mentors, and local government and academic institutions. In partnership with Zeleus, the curriculum will also have a focus on upskilling and reskilling the regional workforce, ensuring people are employed gainfully..

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

