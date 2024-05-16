Benin Lifts Blockade Preventing Niger’s Oil Export to China

The Republic of Benin has resolved its trade dispute with its neighbor, the Republic of the Niger, following the intervention of the Chinese government. Tensions between the two countries began last year after Niger’s ruling junta ousted the country’s democratically elected president. Following Beninese protests against Niger’s coupists, the junta’s leaders directed the closure of the country’s borders. Niger is a landlocked country and, before the border closure, moved most of its imports through Benin. When the junta closed Niger’s borders, the move affected Benin which earned a significant percentage of its revenue from the arrangement. Benin wants Niger to reopen its borders for trade and demanded the same after ECOWAS lifted sanctions against Niger in February. To press home its point, Benin blocked Niger’s oil exports to China, which traveled via a newly built pipeline to Benin’s port of Cotonou. Following Chinese mediation, both countries have finally resolved the dispute.SOURCE: DW