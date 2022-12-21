iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Benin Hopes to Market itself as a Destination for Afro-descendant Tourists in the Diaspora

34 seconds ago 1 min read

The Marina Project is a vast memorial and tourist complex under construction in Ouidah, a coastal town in the Republic of Benin in West Africa. Neighbouring Nigeria and its population of 220 million potential visitors also makes serene and diminutive Benin an enviable location for large scale tourist attractions. The waterfront development is located at what was the main slave port for the Bight of Benin. From this region almost two million enslaved Africans departed during the transatlantic slave trade. At its height – from the 1790s to the 1860s – Ouidah was controlled by the kingdom of Dahomey. The future complex will include a hotel spa, a lifesize replica of a slave ship, memorial gardens, a craft market and an arena for vodun performances. Vodun is a religion practised in Benin and among the descendants of enslaved Africans in the US, Haiti and beyond.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Best African Films of 2022                     

3 days ago
1 min read

Lagos Space Programme is Reconnecting African Fashion to Yoruba Traditions          

3 days ago
1 min read

2022 Was the Year of Asake 

3 days ago
1 min read

Why Are So Many African Art Fairs Dominated by Non-African Dealers?                          

3 days ago
1 min read

The Tajín of West Africa? Dallas Spice Company Wants African Food to be the Next Movement                       

3 days ago
1 min read

For Ultra Privacy, Peace and Discreet Luxury Deep in the Atlas Mountains

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Beaches in Mauritius to Reset and Unwind

3 days ago
1 min read

Travelling to Nigeria Just Got Easier

3 days ago
1 min read

Road Trip Ideas Around South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

10 of the Most Peaceful Countries in Africa in 2022

3 days ago
1 min read

Deals, the Defenders and a Drive for Equality can Sum Up the US-Africa Leaders Summit

4 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Continental Trade Zone Gets US Backing

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Benin Hopes to Market itself as a Destination for Afro-descendant Tourists in the Diaspora

34 seconds ago
3 min read

Africa Finance Corporation and Bank of America Lead Insightful Discussion on Climate Finance Funding for Africa 

11 hours ago
3 min read

Roche South Africa Walking The Talk To Help Children In Need

1 day ago
4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

1 day ago

Share