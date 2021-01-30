Beneficiaries Plead With Government As Grant Ends

Share with your network!

The R350 Covid-19 Grant is due to end on Sunday and beneficiaries are pleading with government to not only extend payments but also to increase the amount.

The grant was implemented to support those without an income during the pandemic.

It was meant to end last October but the government extended it by three months.

The Social Security Agency has confirmed that the relief grant will end at the end of January.

“The directions which were given to SASSA to administer the distribution of this grant has a mandate. So far, the mandate ends at the end of January,” said Sassa spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi.

What we know as an organization is that if there are people who haven’t gotten their money for whatever reason, or if there are people who have appealed, as an organization we will then be able to make sure that we administer the distribution of this grant until the end of the financial year.”

Over 6 million people were approved for the grant in the country.

