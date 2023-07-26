Technology is advancing at an extraordinary pace, leaving businesses with the challenge of trying to stay relevant and competitive in an AI-enabled world. As the digital space is transforming rapidly, it is crucial that businesses embrace beneficial intelligence to future-proof their operations.

Beneficial intelligence refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance business processes, customer experiences, and decision-making. Utilising AI in a responsible and ethical manner ensures that its benefits are maximised and negative impacts are minimised. Blindly implementing AI without considering the potential consequences can lead to unintended negative outcomes. Instead, companies should adopt a more thoughtful approach, seeking to use technology to benefit their customers and stakeholders.

Digital transformation has a significant impact on employee and client engagement when implemented effectively. “While AI technology excels at automating tasks, solving complex problems, and even generating written content, it falls short in establishing context, making meaningful connections and creative problem-solving. What’s needed is a focus on Beneficial Intelligence as opposed to Artificial Intelligence,” says Natalie Davies, Chief of Operational Efficiency and Strategy Execution at Hey Jude – a human-powered digital assistant.

In today’s highly technological and data-driven environment, Hey Jude, the application that gets things done, has embraced a human-centric approach to AI technology by using real people, backed by AI to offer customised solutions to help employees and customers with everyday tasks and challenges in a personal, unique, and trusted way.

“We recognise its immense potential to augment our business operations and we are proud to unveil our latest achievement – an advanced platform that brings together the best of AI technology, leveraging ChatGPT, Zendesk and Google integrations, with the human touch, to supercharge user experiences and maximise business efficiencies. We believe that technology should be used to enhance people’s lives, not just to increase profits or efficiency. We have a responsibility to consider the impact of our digital transformation on our customer experience,” says Davies.

With this goal in mind, Hey Jude has invested heavily in research and development, working closely with experts in fields such as disruptive innovation, emerging technologies, and business modernisation. It has also established a code of conduct for its digital operations, which includes principles such as transparency, accountability, and respect for privacy.

One example of the company’s Beneficial Intelligence approach is its use of data analytics to improve customer service. Rather than relying solely on automated chatbots or other AI-powered tools, the company has developed a hybrid approach that combines the efficiency of technology with the human touch of trained customer service representatives. This has resulted in higher customer satisfaction rates and increased loyalty.

Hey Jude created a white-labelled solution for Vodacom, called Hey Iris, providing personal assistant services to their RED VIP customers. Belinda Williams, a member of the service and an employee at Vodacom says, “Hey Iris is incredible. It’s a complete game-changer and the quality of the service is amazing. I love the ease of it and have used the service to get bus tickets for my helper, courier a SIM card to a friend in Spain, find me a handyman, and so much more. I feel that it’s far better than having a real PA.”

To harness the potential of Beneficial Intelligence, businesses need to focus on responsible AI implementation that includes ethical considerations, data privacy protection and transparency in decision-making processes. If these principles are adhered to, businesses can build trust with their customers, ensure efficiency and sustainable growth in the long-term, and ultimately thrive in a highly competitive environment.