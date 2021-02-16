Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues

Adequate measures are in place to deal with the influx of people at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe but truck congestion remains an issue.
On Monday, 20 land borders reopened after more than a month of closure to trying to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Truck drivers are asking both South African and Zimbabwean governments to improve infrastructure at the border to avoid congestions and delays.
Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza said plans are afoot to improve the road and other infrastructure at the Beitbridge border to address long-standing challenges including congestion.
Nzuza said the government put strict health measures in place to deal with the influx of foreign nationals.
