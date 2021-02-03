iAfrica

Beitbridge Border Fence Could Take Years To Finish

4 hours ago 1 min read

Constructing a new border fence at Beitbridge is under consideration, but it could take up to four years to complete.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts says, no more money should be spent on fixing the existing fence which has cost taxpayers at least R27-million.

Scopa’s also concerned about other contracts worth at least R400-million awarded to the same companies responsible for the mess.

Labelled a national embarrassment, Scopa says any more money spent to fix the fence which is less than a year old, will amount to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille says her department can’t be held responsible for the damage, and the breaches.

 The Public Works Department says it must complete an audit on the projects first and take legal advice. Scopa says the process is moving too slowly.
 
Eleven of 13 department officials involved in the debacle are expected to be served with final charges this week.

