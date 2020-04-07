Being without this Accessory is Now a Punishable Offence in Morocco

Share with your network!

Moroccans who venture outside their homes without wearing face masks risk prison sentences of up to three months and a fine of up to $126. The new order takes effect on Tuesday for those allowed to go out during the coronavirus pandemic. Morocco is under a month-long public health state of emergency that started on 19 March and has so far reported 1,120 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths. The face masks will be sold at a subsidised price of $0.08 per unit. The country plans to increase daily production of face masks to nearly six million next week from just over three million currently, industry ministry spokesman Taoufiq Moucharraf told Reuters.

SOURCE: REUTERS

