Behold ‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis as a Real-Life Warrior General

The movie world is abuzz about the September premiere of ‘The Woman King,’ based on a true story about an army of female warriors that defended a West African kingdom for several centuries. In the film, box office smash, Viola Davis, plays a lead role as General Nanisca, the fierce leader of the fighting force. The unprecedented action-drama, which has been described as a Black female Braveheart.
SOURCE: VANITY FAIR
