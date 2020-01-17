Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

Beaufort West Mayor Welcomes WCED’s Reinstatement Of Scholar Transport

Beaufort West
10 mins ago 1 min read

Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable has welcomed the reinstated scholar transport.

The Western Cape Education Department has temporarily reinstated transport following pleas from locals.

The service was halted when the department found that some learners live within a five-kilometre radius of the closest school.

Constable said that not enough consideration was given.

“The children have to walk between 8km to 12km to school. They said that they revisited the tender and the specifications but they hadn’t considered the new places that were built in Beaufort West.”

EWN

