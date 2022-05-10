Be Ready For More Power Cuts This Week – Eskom

Eskom said the nation should anticipate more power cuts this week as the increase in electricity demand is overwhelming its system, especially during peak hours.

The embattled power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding Monday evening after its generation units tripped.

“At the same time, a unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power station returned to service that is not enough though to stave off the implementation of load shedding during the evening peak. The return of a generation each at Kusile, Matimba, and Lethabo power stations as well at two at Hendrina and three at Tutuka have been delayed which have really increased the evening peak constraints” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

