Be Ready For More Power Cuts This Week – Eskom

Eskom said the nation should anticipate more power cuts this week as the increase in electricity demand is overwhelming its system, especially during peak hours.
The embattled power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding Monday evening after its generation units tripped.
“At the same time, a unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power station returned to service that is not enough though to stave off the implementation of load shedding during the evening peak. The return of a generation each at Kusile, Matimba, and Lethabo power stations as well at two at Hendrina and three at Tutuka have been delayed which have really increased the evening peak constraints” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Tasks New ANC EC Leadership To Unite Province
Oscar Mabuyane Calls For New Voting System At ANC Conferences
NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
AfriForum Heads To Court Over Interim Regulations
Rebuilding KZN’s Road Infrastructure Estimated To Cost R6bn
Unions Demand 10% Increase
SA Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Gardee Family Says Their Faith In The SAPS Is Dented
No Need To Declare Energy Crisis A State Of Disaster – Gordhan
Mask-Wearing Rule Remains