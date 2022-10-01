iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

BBC Calls On Eskom Board To Fire De Ruyter

11 hours ago 1 min read

The Black Business Council is welcoming the new Eskom Board.

It says it’s balanced and appropriately skilled.

The council believes it has the necessary experience, capacity and courage to hold management accountable.

It’s calling on the board to axe CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer.

The BBC says their incompetence is to blame for rolling blackouts.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Burkina Faso Army Announces Overthrow of Military Government

11 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Is Once Again Being Used As A Political Football – Gordhan

11 hours ago
1 min read

10 JohannesburgHospitals Excluded From Power Cuts

1 day ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pinned Hopes On Medupi, Kusile

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt Rejects Zuma’s Downer Bid

2 days ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Power Cuts In Place Until Saturday

2 days ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Found Not Guilty Of Common Assault

2 days ago
Eskom
1 min read

Diesel Shortage Fuels Stage 4 Power Cuts

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC MP Zwane To Step Aside, Face Party’s Integrity Commission

2 days ago
1 min read

Blackouts Eroding Trust In Government – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
2 min read

Acsa Assures Jet Fuel Supply Won’t Impact CT Flights

4 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Open To Political Comeback

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Chalobah Sees Red As Newcastle Thrash Fulham

1 min ago
2 min read

Gallagher Breaks Palace Hearts To Earn Chelsea Win

3 mins ago
3 min read

Trossard Hat-Trick Earns Brighton Hard-Fought Draw At Liverpool

6 mins ago
3 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Takes Pole In Singapore Grand Prix

8 mins ago

Share