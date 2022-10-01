BBC Calls On Eskom Board To Fire De Ruyter

The Black Business Council is welcoming the new Eskom Board.
It says it’s balanced and appropriately skilled.
The council believes it has the necessary experience, capacity and courage to hold management accountable.
It’s calling on the board to axe CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer.
The BBC says their incompetence is to blame for rolling blackouts.
