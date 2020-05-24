Sun. May 24th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Bayern See Off Frankfurt

12 mins ago 1 min read

AFP PHOTO

Share with your network!

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors on Saturday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Dortmund in midweek.

Goals by Leon Goretzka, the league’s top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller saw Bayern lead 3-0 before Frankfurt rattled the hosts after the break.

Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger bagged two quick goals before Bayern teenager Alphonso Davies settled Bayern’s nerves to make it 4-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Hinteregger then claimed an unwanted hat-trick by turning a Serge Gnabry shot into his own net to make it 5-2 on 74 minutes.

The win re-establishes Bayern’s four-point lead over second-placed Dortmund, who host the defending champions on Tuesday.

AFP

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NBA In ‘Exploratory’ Talks To Restart Season At Disney In Florida

58 seconds ago
2 min read

Premier League Says Two More People Test Positive For Coronavirus

3 mins ago
2 min read

No Fans, No Saliva, Hand Sanitisers On Boundary For T10 Cricket

6 mins ago
4 min read

Sights And Sounds From The Bundesliga

9 mins ago
2 min read

Euro 2020 Kicks Off Without Footballers

24 hours ago
2 min read

F1 Teams Agree To Cut Costs With Budget Limit Of $145m

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NBA In ‘Exploratory’ Talks To Restart Season At Disney In Florida

58 seconds ago
2 min read

Premier League Says Two More People Test Positive For Coronavirus

3 mins ago
2 min read

No Fans, No Saliva, Hand Sanitisers On Boundary For T10 Cricket

6 mins ago
4 min read

Sights And Sounds From The Bundesliga

9 mins ago