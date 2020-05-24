Bayern See Off Frankfurt

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors on Saturday ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Dortmund in midweek.
Goals by Leon Goretzka, the league’s top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller saw Bayern lead 3-0 before Frankfurt rattled the hosts after the break.
Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger bagged two quick goals before Bayern teenager Alphonso Davies settled Bayern’s nerves to make it 4-2 at the Allianz Arena.
Hinteregger then claimed an unwanted hat-trick by turning a Serge Gnabry shot into his own net to make it 5-2 on 74 minutes.
The win re-establishes Bayern’s four-point lead over second-placed Dortmund, who host the defending champions on Tuesday.
More Stories
NBA In ‘Exploratory’ Talks To Restart Season At Disney In Florida
Premier League Says Two More People Test Positive For Coronavirus
No Fans, No Saliva, Hand Sanitisers On Boundary For T10 Cricket
Sights And Sounds From The Bundesliga
Euro 2020 Kicks Off Without Footballers
F1 Teams Agree To Cut Costs With Budget Limit Of $145m