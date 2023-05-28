Bayern Sack CEO Kahn, Sports Director Salihamidzic After Title Win-Club

Bayern Munich have parted ways with club CEO Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic only minutes after they snatched their 11th straight Bundesliga title on the last matchday on Saturday, the club said.
Kahn, who took over the position in 2021 succeeding Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, will be replaced by Jan-Christian Dreesen with immediate effect, the club said in a statement.
“It was a difficult decision to part ways with Oliver but we came to the conclusion that based on the overall development a restaffing of the top position in the board,” Bayern said.
Bayern beat Cologne 2-1 thanks to an 89th minute winner from Jamal Musiala and benefited from Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw to win the title on goal difference.
They were eliminated from the German Cup and the Champions League in the last eight despite changing coaches in late March with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in a surprise move.
More Stories
Luton Complete Fairytale Rise From Dark Days Of Fifth Tier To Premier League
Ruud Banking On French Open Experience For Deep Run After ‘Up And Down’ Season
Olympic Champion Crouser Shatters Own Shot Put World Record
Mercedes Fear ‘Circus’ Crane Operator Exposed Car Secrets
Munster Win URC Championship With Late Try To Beat Holders Stormers
Verstappen Takes First Monaco Pole As Perez Crashes
Zhou Collects Four Pitlane Penalties in A Single Session
City’s Haaland Named Premier League Player Of The Season
Hamilton Rumours All Part Of F1’s Fuelled-Up ‘Silly Season’
Chennai Stand Between Gujarat And IPL History
Yorke Wants More United Treble Recognition As City Hype Builds
U.S. Mountaineer Climbs Rare Everest ‘Triple Crown’ As Death Toll Reaches 12