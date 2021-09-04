Bavuma Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Sri Lanka Series

Proteas captain, Temba Bavuma, has been ruled out of the remainder of the white ball series in Sri Lanka after a freak accident resulted in a fractured right thumb.

The incident took place during the first One-Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Bavuma took a direct blow to the thumb during the 26th over of play. He was attempting to avoid a fielder’s throw-in and was unfortunately struck on the right thumb. He subsequently retired hurt two overs later due to persistent discomfort.

Scans have indicated a fracture and Bavuma will return to South Africa as soon as possible to consult a specialist. The timelines for return to play will be defined subsequent to that.

Keshav Maharaj will take over his role as captain in the ODI series and the National Selection Panel will meet to determine the T20 captain.

The Proteas are 1-0 down in series after a 14-run loss to the hosts. The second match will take place on Saturday, 04 September.

CricketSA

