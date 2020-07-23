Thu. Jul 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Batsa: SA Tobacco Market Taken Over By Illicit Suppliers

3 mins ago 1 min read
Batsa: SA Tobacco Market Taken Over By Illicit Suppliers

Share with your network!

British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) claims that the market has been completely taken over by illicit cigarette suppliers.

It said that the ban had cost state over R4 billion in excise tax losses, with 30,000 jobs lost in the industry since the lockdown came into effect.

“This means that tax-compliant manufacturers like ourselves continue to be at a disadvantage while the state is losing around R35 million every single day in excise taxes.”

The company’s Johnny Moloto said that replacing the ban on tobacco sales with increased excise was also not the way to go as it would compound the situation.

“With an already overstretched consumer, further increasing the cost of tobacco products will simply mean they default to the illicit market, which is now significantly cash-flush and can now afford to significantly reduce their prices.”

He added that the illicit tobacco trade had become entrenched.

“These illicit supply chains will be so entrenched that it will be difficult for Sars to be able to reverse this or deal with this within a short period of time.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cabinet Expected To Make Final Decision On School Closures Today

3 hours ago
1 min read

Pineapple Prices Surge As South Africans Turn To Home-made Booze

3 hours ago
2 min read

Mkhize: EC’s Current Health System Challenges Existed Before COVID-19

3 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom: Municipal Debt Threatens Our Sustainability

4 hours ago
1 min read

Restaurant Owners Across SA Protest In Bid To Save Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

Trade Unions: SABC Retrenchments Premature

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Batsa: SA Tobacco Market Taken Over By Illicit Suppliers

3 mins ago
3 min read

Opinion: How Technology Can Keep You On Step In Times Of Radical Change

1 hour ago
4 min read

Opinion: 5G Is Coming, But What Does It Mean For South African Businesses

2 hours ago
3 min read

Project JIKA Provides A Scalable Solution To Improve Education In SA

2 hours ago