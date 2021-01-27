BATSA Concerned About Increase In Cigarette Robberies

British American Tobacco SA said it’s worried about the growing armed theft of its cigarettes.
The company said it’s seen an increase in armed robberies since the lifting of the lockdown ban on tobacco sales.
It said the crimes are feeding the illicit trade in cigarettes.
BATSA has notified the police of robberies.
