Bathabile Dlamini Perjury Case Postponed

Former Minister Bathabile Dlamini addresses the launch of the Sanitary Dignity Programme at Piet Retief Rugby Stadium in Mpumalanga. [Photo: GCIS]

12 hours ago 1 min read

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case has been postponed to 1 October 2021.

Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The charges relate to her testimony during a Constitutional Court inquiry into the social grants crisis.

Judge Bernard Ngoepe found Dlamini’s conduct had been “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay part of the costs of litigation.

Dlamini paid R650,000 to the organisations that took her to court.

