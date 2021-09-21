Bathabile Dlamini Perjury Case Postponed

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case has been postponed to 1 October 2021.
Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The charges relate to her testimony during a Constitutional Court inquiry into the social grants crisis.
Judge Bernard Ngoepe found Dlamini’s conduct had been “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay part of the costs of litigation.
Dlamini paid R650,000 to the organisations that took her to court.
More Stories
IEC Lauds Its Online Registration Platform
Liquor Bill Won’t Change People’s Drinking Habits
Zuma, Thales Case Back In PMB Court
Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children
Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes
SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List
SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases
De Lille Looking To Old Stomping Ground
Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo
NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA
Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List
SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases