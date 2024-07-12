Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s First 100 Days as Senegal’s President

The 44-year-old, who took office in April, has called for a string of audits reviewing public finances and minerals contracts. But there have also been quick measures implemented to attract capital to the West African nation and to cushion the effects of rising living costs to sustain his early popular appeal. No contracts with multinationals have been canceled. Key among Faye’s quick-win acts on the economy is the $750 million eurobond issued in June to meet government financing needs ahead of the start of oil and gas production this year.

