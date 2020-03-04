Basketball Africa League on Hold

Share with your network!

The start of the first season of the Basketball Africa League has been postponed because of coronavirus fears. The first BAL campaign was due to start in the Senegalese capital Dakar on 13 March, and no new date has been given. The new professional league, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation and the NBA, is set to feature 12 African club teams. “Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed,” said BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall. Sporting events around the globe have been hit by the coronavirus but the BAL becomes the first major African event to be postponed because of the outbreak. Elsewhere, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has banned handshakes between football players before the start of matches.

SOURCE: BBC

