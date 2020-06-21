Basic Education Preparing For Other Grades To Return

Share with your network!

Just two weeks after schools re-opened for grades 7 and 12s since the beginning of the lockdown, the Basic Education Department says it’s now preparing for the return of other grades to class.

While the department has come under fire for its decision to re-open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s maintained that health and safety measures put in place are working.

The ministry says its managed to identify people working with the virus even those doing so unaware.

There’s mounting concern about an increase in infections since schools re-opened after 55 schools in the Western Cape and 30 in Gauteng reported new cases.

