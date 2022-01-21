Basic Education Dept Hopes For Return To Full Capacity

The Basic Education Department says it hopes for a full return to schooling.
It says it has submitted a presentation calling for pupils to return to class on a full-time basis.
The National Coronavirus Council is yet to make a decision on the matter.
There are growing calls for rotational schooling to be scrapped.
More Stories
Best results in history of NSC – Motshekga
NICD Reports 3 962 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
State Was Hijacked Through Cadre Deployment – Madonsela
SAA To Resume Johannesburg-Durban Flights In March
Unemployment Crisis Not Due To Foreigners – Amnesty International
NICD Reports 4 322 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
University Fee Hikes On The Cards
Western Cape Education Dept Ready To Welcome Back Pupils
Transport Department To Appeal AARTO Court Ruling
NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Gauteng High Court Rules That Matric Results Should Be Published
Prasa Budget To Fix CT’s Central Line Rises To R2.5 Billion