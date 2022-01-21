iAfrica

Basic Education Dept Hopes For Return To Full Capacity

The Basic Education Department says it hopes for a full return to schooling.

It says it has submitted a presentation calling for pupils to return to class on a full-time basis.

The National Coronavirus Council is yet to make a decision on the matter.

There are growing calls for rotational schooling to be scrapped.

