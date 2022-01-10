iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Basic Education Department Ready To Welcome Teachers and Pupils Back

Photo Credit: @ECDOEZA/Twitter

12 seconds ago 1 min read

The Department of Basic Education said that they were ready to welcome teachers, staff and pupils back to school.

Inland provinces are expected to return to school on Wednesday, while pupils in coastal areas will only resume a week later.

The Basic Education Department said that it was ready for the resumption of learning, adding that health and safety protocols remained in place, with social distancing, washing of hands, and sanitising being the basic hygiene practices that must still be adhered to.

The department said that schools would continue to apply the rotational learning system.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it was all systems go: “We are ready. We did a readiness check late last year and this time around with teachers going back it’s just to ensure that all protocols are put in place and all lesson plans are also arranged.”

Last week, the department said the process for late registrations would commence on Wednesday and has encouraged parents and guardians to log on to the website, adding that only schools with capacity would be availed on the system.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nehawu Tells Members Not To Report To Work At Parliament

5 mins ago
2 min read

Moti Brothers’ Kidnapping Investigation Thrown A Curve Ball

8 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 260 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Minister Ntshavheni To Engage Telkom On Court Action

3 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire, July Riots ‘Not Unconnected’ – Nzimande

3 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Alternative Venues For SONA, Budget

3 days ago
antibody testing
1 min read

NICD Reports 9 860 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

4 days ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

4 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

4 days ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 11 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Basic Education Department Ready To Welcome Teachers and Pupils Back

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Nehawu Tells Members Not To Report To Work At Parliament

5 mins ago
2 min read

Moti Brothers’ Kidnapping Investigation Thrown A Curve Ball

8 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

12 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer