Barca v Man United Set Europa League Attendance Record

REUTERS/Albert Gea
24 mins ago

The Europa League knockout stage playoff clash between Barcelona and Manchester United attracted the biggest crowd in competition’s history as 90,255 people watched the game at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with United in a pulsating knockout round playoff first leg on Thursday, breaking the previous attendance record of 80,465 fans who saw Tottenham Hotspur host Gent at Wembley Stadium in February 2017.

Barcelona are also current holders of the attendance record in the Champions League, ever since 115,500 people attended the first leg of their 1994-95 quarter-final against Paris St Germain.

In the 2021-22 season, a record 91,648 fans turned up for a women’s match as Barcelona beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 in a Champions League semi-final, a record for any kind of women’s football match, at club or international level.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge

Reuters

