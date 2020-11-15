Banyana Banyana Bag Cosafa Women’s Championship title

Share with your network!

Banyana Banyana has clinched a record-extending 7th Cosafa Women’s Championship title, their 4th in succession.

South Africa was quick off the blocks, in the final against Botswana, with midfielder Sibulele Holweni handing them an early lead in Port Elizabeth.

Holweni took her goal tally to eight which saw her take home the Cosafa Golden Boot Award.

Hilda Magaia was awarded the Player of the Tournament.

Desiree Ellis’ charges added a second before the Zebras reduced the deficit to ensure a nervy finish for the hosts.

Share with your network!