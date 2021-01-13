iAfrica

Banks Must Keep Hand Sanitisers At ATMs – NDZ

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on COVID-19 level 1 lockdown regulations, 18 September 2020 Photo Credit: GCIS

18 mins ago 1 min read

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, says financial institutions must provide sanitisers at ATMs.

“The one new regulation is the one about the banks. It came to our attention that people, especially during the festive season, queue at ATMs but there is no sanitisation. The regulation now is that every bank or financial institution must ensure that there are sanitisers at the ATMs.”

The Minister was speaking at a briefing to explain the latest Level 3 lockdown regulations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed 13,105 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

SA’s death toll is at 34,334 after the department reported 755 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags:

