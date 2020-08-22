Bangladesh Batting Coach McKenzie Steps Down

Neil McKenzie has stepped down as Bangladesh’s batting coach, citing the need to stay with his family amid the COVID-19 crisis, the country’s cricket board said.
The former South Africa test player accepted the job in July 2018 and is credited with the team’s confident white-ball batting.
“Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach, as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement on Friday.
“He has been a much admired coach here and I wish to thank him for the work he has put in with the Bangladeshi batsmen, especially in white-ball cricket where the progress has been evident.”
Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in October for a three-test series.
More Stories
Nishikori’s U.S. Open Hopes Fade
Conte Stays At Inter Milan
Maguire Released By Greek Prosecutor
Sevilla Beat Inter To Lift Europa League Trophy
U.S. Open Title Would Not Be Diminished – Williams
PSG Finally Make The Biggest Stage
Maguire Detained On Greek Island After Brawl
Crawley’s Ton Lifts England
Murray Admits To Rustiness Ahead Of ATP Return
Hamilton Takes Dominant Win In Spain
Brady Claims First WTA Title
Halep Wins Prague Title