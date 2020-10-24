Bandile Masuku Taking Fight To Court

Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku is not going down without a fight.
Masuku has approached the High Court on an urgent basis seeking to have preliminary findings made against him by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) set aside.
Masuku, his wife Loyiso Masuku – who is also the shared services MMC in the City of Johannesburg – and Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko have been at the centre of a multi-million rand tender scandal after it emerged that his department awarded a personal protective equipment contract to Diko’s husband.
He’s also suspended from performing any duties for the ANC in Gauteng.
In a statement, Masuku says he’s endured an onslaught of unfounded allegations against him for the past three months.
He says they have tarnished his reputation.
Masuku wants the high court to rule that the SIU’s recommendations are unconstitutional and invalid.
