Ban Cellphones In Schools – NASGB

7 hours ago 1 min read

The National Association of School Governing Bodies wants strict no-cellphone policies implemented at schools.

This after a matric exam cheating scandal rocked Mpumalanga’s education sector.

Pupils at several schools in the province allegedly paid teachers up to R1,500 to join WhatsApp groups where answers were posted by teachers.

NASGB National Secretary, Matakanye Matakanye, says it’s been calling for a full ban on phones for many years.

