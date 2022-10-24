Bamigboye, Nigeria’s Tour-de-Force Sculptor, Claims His Fame in the World

A new exhibit at the Yale Gallery of Art provides a comprehensive retrospective of the incredible work of Yoruban artist Moshood Olusomo Bamigboye. Comprising all of the remaining works from his 50-year career, they showcase the intricate woodcarving for which he was revered, which span the realms of ritual and modern art. Woodcarved masks for harvest festivals can weigh up to 80 pounds, at the Yale University Art Gallery. From left foreground, a mask created by the Nigerian sculptor Moshood Olusomo Bamigboye depicting a war general; another mask attributed to Bamigboye, depicting a ruler, and a third mask, by Bamigboye, depicting a war general.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

