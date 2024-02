Five suspects in the killing of rapper Kiernan Forbes (AKA) and his friend, Tebello Motsoane (Tibz), appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They will be back in court next week for bail verification.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how long the extradition of two other suspects in the murders will take.

However, Police Minister Bheki Cele says it doesn’t look like there are any stumbling blocks to the extradition from eSwatini.