iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Back to School for the DRC

8 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Some schoolchildren and students returned to school on Monday in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after the end of the COVID 19-related state of emergency. The conclusion of the emergency period was announced on July 21 and the partial resumption of classes was then scheduled for Monday August 10, in an attempt to complete the 2019-2020 school year. The restart of the school year only applies to children in the last years of primary and secondary school, as well as students in the fifth year at the university. Schools and universities were closed on March 24 in the DRC, a decision taken by President Felix Tshisekedi. As the partial reopenings took place, President Tshisekedi visited Athénée de la Gombe, a school in the north of the capital, Kinshasa. He warned that the virus had not disappeared and urged students to continue to respect the safeguards that have been put in place. Since the start of the epidemic in March, 9,489 cases have been recorded in DRC, including 224 deaths, according to official figures released on Monday.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

35 seconds ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

3 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

12 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

15 mins ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

18 mins ago
1 min read

Chakwera Charts the Path of his First 100 Days in Office

20 mins ago
1 min read

Situation in Mauritius Becomes Desperate

23 mins ago
1 min read

Black Market for Medical Supplies Thrives in Accra

27 mins ago
1 min read

A Showpiece of the Absolute Best from Morocco

3 days ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Biggest Tourist Event is Going Unnoticed

3 days ago
1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

35 seconds ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

3 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

8 mins ago