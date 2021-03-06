iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Azerbaijan Grand Prix To Go Ahead Without Spectators

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

32 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix in Baku will go ahead without spectators in June after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

A statement said it was still too soon for fans to safely, and tickets from 2020 would be valid for 2022 provided no refund had been sought.

“Our main priority this year will continue to be the health and safety of everyone working and participating at the event,” said promoter Arif Rahimov.

The race had a reported three-day attendance of 85,000 in 2019, with overseas visitors accounting for almost a quarter.

It is scheduled to be the sixth round of the 2021 season, the June 6 date sandwiched between Monaco and Canada.

Azerbaijan is the first grand prix so far this year to confirm it will be behind closed doors. Most were held without spectators last year.

The season starts in Bahrain, where tickets for the March 28 race are being sold to fans who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Arsenal Heading In The Right Direction – Arteta

3 mins ago
1 min read

Premier League Trying To Relegate West Brom – Allardyce

5 mins ago
2 min read

Jose Mourinho Says Clubs Like Palace Play Without Pressure

7 mins ago
2 min read

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dismisses Talk Of Slump Ahead Of Derby

10 mins ago
1 min read

Chelsea Frustrated Stalemate With Man United

5 days ago
1 min read

Gareth Bale Double Helps Tottenham Crush Burnley

5 days ago
1 min read

Fulham Frustrated In Goalless Draw At Palace

6 days ago
1 min read

Arsenal Rekindle European Hopes

6 days ago
2 min read

Tuchel Hails Fernandes Ahead Of United Test

6 days ago
2 min read

Best Is Yet To Come – Farrell

6 days ago
2 min read

Brighton’s Dunk Slams Officiating

6 days ago
1 min read

Wales Beat England In Controversial Six Nations Clash

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Arsenal Heading In The Right Direction – Arteta

3 mins ago
1 min read

Premier League Trying To Relegate West Brom – Allardyce

5 mins ago
2 min read

Jose Mourinho Says Clubs Like Palace Play Without Pressure

7 mins ago
2 min read

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dismisses Talk Of Slump Ahead Of Derby

10 mins ago