iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ayra Starr is Ready for This

24 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Her superstardom came very quickly and at a young age, but she would tell you she’s been planning for it her entire life.  At nineteen, Ayra Starr has taken the music world by storm thanks to an EP that released at the beginning of this year. Now releasing her first album, ’19 & Dangerous,’ the singer/songwriter is poised to take her success to ever higher heights. Born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, Ayra was raised in Lagos and Cotonou. A clear direction also guides her choices of collaborators. Ayra still works a lot with her younger brother on most of the songwriting for her songs. Today, Ayra is living the life she has always known was for her and a huge part of that is the confidence with which she approaches her music. It’s perhaps the most apparent with the song she uses to open the album, “Cast (Gen Z Anthem).”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

12 mins ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

13 mins ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya

16 mins ago
1 min read

Africa is Fast Becoming a Top Wedding and Honeymoon Destination

18 mins ago
1 min read

Western ‘Frontier Mistress’ Explores Race and Gender

20 mins ago
1 min read

Eric Adjepong on Introducing ‘Top Chef’ to West African Cooking

21 mins ago
1 min read

Tosin Oshinowo and Chrissa Amuah Launch Collection of Conceptual Headpieces

23 mins ago
2 min read

Nigeria’s Social Media Comedians Are Making Laughter Pay

25 mins ago
1 min read

A Pioneer of South Africa’s Budding Truffle Cultivation Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Zanzibari Women Take Advantage of a Changing Climate

2 days ago
1 min read

Changing the Way Nigerians Travel

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

12 mins ago
1 min read

Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity

13 mins ago
1 min read

An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya

16 mins ago