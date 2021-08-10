Ayra Starr is Ready for This

Her superstardom came very quickly and at a young age, but she would tell you she’s been planning for it her entire life. At nineteen, Ayra Starr has taken the music world by storm thanks to an EP that released at the beginning of this year. Now releasing her first album, ’19 & Dangerous,’ the singer/songwriter is poised to take her success to ever higher heights. Born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, Ayra was raised in Lagos and Cotonou. A clear direction also guides her choices of collaborators. Ayra still works a lot with her younger brother on most of the songwriting for her songs. Today, Ayra is living the life she has always known was for her and a huge part of that is the confidence with which she approaches her music. It’s perhaps the most apparent with the song she uses to open the album, “Cast (Gen Z Anthem).”
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
