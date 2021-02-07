iAfrica

Axel Tuanzebe Suffers More Online Racist Abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late substitute and conceded the free kick from which Carlo Ancelotti’s side equalised deep into stoppage time.

The former England Under-21 defender was also targeted after United’s shock 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United last month.

Tuanzebe’s team mates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz have also been victims of online racist abuse in recent weeks.

A number of Premier League clubs have called on social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages but Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger does not expect much to change.

“If more people are making accounts, I think they make money off it. So, me personally, I don’t think these people care,” Rudiger, who has been targeted by Chelsea fans, told reporters.

“As you know, this money has power and the rest doesn’t matter. It’s hard to tell if people (in charge of platforms) will make a change. I feel sorry for that. But I feel more sorry for those who are not strong enough, if it really affects them.”

Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.

