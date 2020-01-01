iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Awareness And Accessibility Key For Adult Vaccination

Image: Pexels

3 hours ago 3 min read

Share with your network!

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccinations. Dr Thulani Mhlanga, Medical Manager for Vaccines at Pfizer South Africa says that this is important because many deaths from preventable diseases can be avoided if adults are vaccinated. This is reflected in a report released before the pandemic which reveals a 200% higher mortality rate from vaccine-preventable deaths in adults than in children.

Not only is it important for adults to be vaccinated from a health perspective, Mhlanga says it can have a positive impact on local social and economic developments whilst also having a beneficial ripple effect on the adult’s family, community, and country. “With this in mind, it is key to drive awareness around the importance of adult vaccinations as many people don’t think adults need to be vaccinated.”

Why adults get vaccinated 

“Adults may have missed being administered a certain vaccine as a child or may be more susceptible to contracting a vaccine-preventable disease for reasons such as being immunocompromised or living with a chronic illness,” he explains. “Along with this, our immune systems decrease when we are older which makes adults more susceptible to getting diseases.

One such vaccine that shows the importance of this is the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), which has been available in South Africa since 2009. “Not only has the vaccine since then reduced childhood incidents of pneumococcal diseases which can be fatal, but it has also protected adults living with HIV, those that are immunocompromised, those over 65, smokers, people with heart and lung diseases as well as diabetes from getting the same disease. 

“Vaccines like PCV are crucial as we believe that the only sustainable response to possible infection is prevention,” says Dr Mhlanga. “This can be done by ensuring everyone is vaccinated, at the right time, with the right vaccines, throughout their lives.”

Access and affordability can be bolstered 

Subsequently, Mhlanga points out that COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on the need for countries to have vaccine manufacturing capacity to improve access and affordability. Being able to manufacture vaccines locally has a positive impact on costs, security of supply, production control and socio-economic development, he explains. 

For example, to improve and create access to PCV, Pfizer entered into a public private partnership (PPP) with the Biovac Institute and the Department of Health in 2015 to manufacture PCV locally as part of the country’s expanded programme on immunisation (EPI). The EPI is one of the most comprehensive programmes of its type on the continent.

In addition to its manufacturing and delivery of life-saving vaccines, Biovac plays a critical role in the economy. It is the only Southern African human vaccine manufacturer, ensuring the country has the required domestic capacity to respond to both local and regional vaccine needs. “Biovac demonstrates just how powerful and efficiently run PPP can be, especially one that ensures the survival and health outcomes of the country’s most important assets, its people,” says Mhlanga. 

Looking to the future 

“These tangible results bear testimony to our commitment to South Africa and the health of its people by ensuring millions of South Africans get the life-saving vaccines they need to keep the nation healthy and thriving,” Mhlanga points out. 

“With this in mind, our aim is to continue to establish effective PPPs as well as develop life saving vaccines to improve the health of South Africans. However, to improve uptake it is essential to raise awareness and bust any misconceptions that locals may have, especially when it comes to adult vaccinations,” Mhlanga concludes. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

#ThankYouTrucker Appreciates Truck Drivers In Chaotic Times

3 hours ago
3 min read

Grade 12 ICT Students Get Boost From Anglo American Volunteer Mentors

3 hours ago
4 min read

Top 5 Announced In The SAIS AYO Scaling Africa Series Challenge

1 day ago
4 min read

How The Point-Based License Demerit System Will Work With AARTO’s Amended Roll Out

1 day ago
2 min read

Driving Forward STEM Development For Young Women

1 day ago
2 min read

Bokashi Food Waste Collection Service Diverts Food Waste From Landfill

1 day ago
3 min read

The 6 Superpowers Of Digital Communication

1 day ago
1 min read

Need To Get Food To Your Family In KZN? Drop Off At Seeff Properties Edenvale

5 days ago
3 min read

DKMS Africa Sets Aside R2m For Blood Stem Cell Treatment For SA’s Child Cancer Patients

5 days ago
2 min read

eLearning Indaba Unleashes The Power Of Adaptive Learning

5 days ago
2 min read

Frogfoot Partners With 20 Charities Across SA For Mandela Day And Invites The Public To Partake

5 days ago
2 min read

Inyathelo Advice For Nonprofits On The Frontline As SA Battles Violent Unrest

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

University Of Cape Town Launches Online Highschool With Free Curriculum Option Available To All

3 hours ago
2 min read

#ThankYouTrucker Appreciates Truck Drivers In Chaotic Times

3 hours ago
3 min read

Grade 12 ICT Students Get Boost From Anglo American Volunteer Mentors

3 hours ago
3 min read

Can Employees Be Disciplined For Criminal Activities Outside Of Work, If They Are Caught On Camera?

3 hours ago