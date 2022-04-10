Award-winning Nature Documentary Into the Okavango Available Freely in South Africa

From National Geographic Documentary Films, Into the Okavango chronicles a team of modern-day explorers on their first epic four-month, 2 400 km expedition across three countries to save the river system that feeds the Okavango Delta, one of our planet’s last wetland wildernesses. The team of explorers are guided by a team of experienced Bayei mekoro polers led by the now legendary Water Setlabosha, Gobonamang Kgetho whose home is the Okavango Delta in Botswana, and who become ‘ambassadors’ of the Delta to the people and remote communities of the Cuito River in Angola. The Okavango River Basin provides a vital source of water to about 1 million people, the world’s largest population of African elephants and significant populations of lions, cheetahs, and hundreds of species of birds. However, this once unspoiled oasis is now under siege due to increasing pressure from human activity. Into the Okavango had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018 and has since won the Nashville Film Festival, and was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy Award.

