iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Award-winning Nature Documentary Into the Okavango Available Freely in South Africa

1 day ago 1 min read

From National Geographic Documentary Films, Into the Okavango chronicles a team of modern-day explorers on their first epic four-month, 2 400 km expedition across three countries to save the river system that feeds the Okavango Delta, one of our planet’s last wetland wildernesses. The team of explorers are guided by a team of experienced Bayei mekoro polers led by the now legendary Water Setlabosha, Gobonamang Kgetho whose home is the Okavango Delta in Botswana, and who become ‘ambassadors’ of the Delta to the people and remote communities of the Cuito River in Angola. The Okavango River Basin provides a vital source of water to about 1 million people, the world’s largest population of African elephants and significant populations of lions, cheetahs, and hundreds of species of birds. However, this once unspoiled oasis is now under siege due to increasing pressure from human activity. Into the Okavango had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018 and has since won the Nashville Film Festival, and was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy Award.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

New Packages to Help Recover Egypt’s Tourism Sector

1 day ago
1 min read

An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Popular City in Which to Greet the Day

1 day ago
1 min read

Tourism Campaigns Out of the African Continent are Getting Creative

1 day ago
1 min read

New Playground: Nike’s Inspirational Shapa Soweto Sports Centre

1 day ago
1 min read

African Horror Movie Wins at Sundance

1 day ago
1 min read

One of the ‘Most Important Examples of Modernism in Africa’ Under Threat

1 day ago
1 min read

What You Need to Know About ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’

1 day ago
2 min read

Inside the East African Safari Classic

5 days ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Authorities Look to Gentrify Downtown Dar es Salaam and Increase Tax Revenue

5 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startup Frain is Building An Open-source Webhooks Service

5 days ago
1 min read

Kenya Power Starts Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Dangers of Vandalising the Grid

5 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Now Or Never: Why Businesses Must Prioritize Environmental Action

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Absent As Arms Deal Trial Gets Under Way

8 hours ago
1 min read

Meyiwa Family Convinced Mastermind Still At Large

8 hours ago
1 min read

Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000

8 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer