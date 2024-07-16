Avis And SAA Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Travel Experience

Avis is delighted to announce a game-changing partnership with South African Airways (SAA) for the relaunch of the Perth route, connecting South Africa to the captivating city of Perth, Australia. The collaboration unites two travel industry titans to elevate customers’ experiences to new heights.

Modern consumers demand excellent service on board a flight and off board a flight, making it evident why Avis and SAA, as two of the industry’s most important strategic players would align and collaborate in synergistic partnership.

“Avis is proud to partner with SAA to provide an integrated travel experience that ensures our customers receive the highest standard of service both in the air, and on the ground. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering seamless and convenient travel solutions,” says Litha Nkombisa, Chief Sales Executive at Avis Southern Africa.

With a proven track record history of providing seamless travel experiences, Avis is the leading car rental company in South Africa, offering a diverse range of products and services to meet the needs of a wide customer base. As one of the oldest airlines in the world, SAA continues to strengthen its presence in the global airspace, focusing on expanding its reach through strategic partnerships with key airline partners.

“We are excited about our partnership with Avis, as it allows us an opportunity to extend our commitment to exceptional service beyond the skies. Together with Avis, we aim to make every journey a memorable one,” Carla Da Silva, General Manager Sales Marketing Distribution and E-Commerce

As part of this exciting collaboration, we’re giving customers the opportunity to save. When flying the new SAA Perth route between South Africa and Australia, they can enjoy preferential rates on their car rental when landing on South African soil. It’s our way of celebrating this milestone with our customers and making their journey with us even more extraordinary.

Customers can redeem their exclusive discount by visiting the Avis website and entering their travel details, with the promo code (C9698001) conveniently embedded in the form. The promotion is valid exclusively until 31 August 2024, subject to availability, and with the travel period being valid until 31 October 2024.

The discount is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other rewards.

For more information, customers can visit www.avis.co.za

About Avis:

Avis Car Rental was established in 1967 under Zeda Car Rental and Tours (Pty) Ltd, with a fleet of just three cars. In 1969, the Avis Rent-a-Car name and brand was officially launched in South Africa.

Today, Avis Southern Africa is South Africa’s leading car rental company, with over 100 outlets, with one of the largest car rental fleets in Southern Africa. The Avis brand promise of “We try Harder” has always ensured that the business is less about vehicles and more about people, our customers, and employees. Avis is at the forefront of mobility technology, offering trusted mobility solutions including the rental of cars, luxury cars, vans, chauffeur-driven transfer services, and vehicle sales. The company has over the years won several awards, including the consumer-voted, Sunday Times Top Brands Survey Awards for the past 16 consecutive years.

Avis Southern Africa remains one of the largest ABG licensees outside of the United States of America

About South Africa Airways

With 90 years in the skies, South African Airways (SAA) is the proud national airline carrier of South Africa linking domestic, regional, and intercontinental destinations. SAA flies from Johannesburg to Accra, Durban, Harare, Kinshasa, Lusaka, Lagos, Mauritius, Windhoek, Victoria Falls, Perth and the airline flies to Soa Paulo from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Since first taking to the skies in 1934, SAA operates a passenger and cargo transport service, and related services provided through its wholly owned subsidiaries, SAA Technical (SAAT) and Air Chefs. SAAT delivers high-quality maintenance services, major airframe checks, engine overhauls, mechanical components, avionics, and line maintenance to SAA and third parties. Air Chefs provides in-flight, airline lounges and other catering services to the airline and third parties.

About SAA Voyager

SAA Voyager is a frequent flyer loyalty programme, launched in 1994. As a 30-year-old loyalty programme, SAA offers members the opportunity to earn and spend Miles (the programmes reward currency) on the airlines route network and on member airlines of the Star Alliance global network, which gives members access to over 50 global hubs to offer smooth connections across a world-leading global network. SAA was the first African airline to join Star Alliance in 2006.

SAA prides itself on being “more than an airline” and a critical part of the South African story.