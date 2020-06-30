Aviation Student Dies In Plane Crash At Wonderboom Airport

The Tshwane Emergency Services have confirmed that an aviation student has died in a light aircraft crash at the Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria.
The student was the only person onboard and she was declared dead at the scene.
Emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that it was unclear what caused the accident.
“She was a trainnee pilot with one of the training schools around Wonderboom Airport. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service the Civil Aviation Authority was also informed.”
The Civil Aviation Authority’s Kabelo Ledwaba said that an investigation was underway.
“This accident was reported to the investigating team at approximately 1.30pm and according to the information we have at hand at this point, there was only one person on board, who we are told, was unfortunately fatally injured.”
