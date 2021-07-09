Authorities To Take Action After Images Of Zuma Leaked

A criminal case has been opened after a camera SD card, containing images of former president Jacob Zuma, being admitted at a correctional centre was stolen.
Images of Zuma being admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, have been doing the rounds on social media on Thursday.
The former president handed himself over to police officials after being found in contempt of court.
Correctional Services says it’s disturbed that the photos got out.
“We have to open a criminal case because these are unauthorised photos, they are not for circulation purposes and they were not okayed through the right means, and no authority was sought from us to say, can we take these photos? can we use them?” said Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
The department is urging South Africans to refrain from sharing the pictures.
