Authorities Keeping A Vigilant Eye On Easter Weekend Traffic

Many South Africans will be hitting the open road this Easter weekend.

But authorities are clamping down on safety.

Traffic officers have held a roadblock on the N3 highway while taxi body Santaco is making sure taxis are adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Officers wore their new body cameras while checking motorists’ fitness to drive, as well as vehicle roadworthiness.

Drones with a range of 10 kilometres also patrolled the road.

