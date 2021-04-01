iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Authorities Keeping A Vigilant Eye On Easter Weekend Traffic

FILE: Police and traffic officials at a roadblock during the SA lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

6 hours ago 1 min read

Many South Africans will be hitting the open road this Easter weekend.

But authorities are clamping down on safety.

Traffic officers have held a roadblock on the N3 highway while taxi body Santaco is making sure taxis are adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Officers wore their new body cameras while checking motorists’ fitness to drive, as well as vehicle roadworthiness.

Drones with a range of 10 kilometres also patrolled the road.

