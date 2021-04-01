Authorities Keeping A Vigilant Eye On Easter Weekend Traffic

Many South Africans will be hitting the open road this Easter weekend.
But authorities are clamping down on safety.
Traffic officers have held a roadblock on the N3 highway while taxi body Santaco is making sure taxis are adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
Officers wore their new body cameras while checking motorists’ fitness to drive, as well as vehicle roadworthiness.
Drones with a range of 10 kilometres also patrolled the road.
More Stories
Discovery In Talks With Government Over Vaccination Rollout
Public Protector Finds Scooter Procurement ‘Irregular’
SA Reports 1 422 New Cases
SABC Concludes Retrenchment Process, Moves To New Structure
SA Remains On Alert Level 1 With Some Alcohol Restrictions
ANC Reaffirms Support For Zondo Commission
SA Man Killed In Mozambique Repatriated
SA Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases
Easter Weekend Ahead: President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight
ANC NEC Takes Decision On ‘Step-Aside’ Rule
NCCC To Meet On Tuesday
Agreement Reached Over Ivermectin