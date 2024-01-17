Authorities in Mauritius are Assessing the Damage after Cyclone Belal  

The country’s meteorological service said the storm was now moving away eastwards but warned that “other environmental risks” still existed. At least one person has died in Mauritius and another in Réunion. Mauritius upgraded the cyclone warning to the maximum level for a while but said the worst danger had now passed. About 100 vehicles were damaged and abandoned by their owners because of floods that hit the capital Port Louis on Monday. But flood levels substantially decreased on Tuesday and authorities were able to clear up debris from the streets. Scenes from the waterfront in Port Louis showed widespread destruction. Authorities said they were carrying out a full assessment of the main roads and critical infrastructure.

SOURCE: BBC